The Greeneville Farmers Market was back in action on Saturday in front of the Doak House Museum on 690 Erwin Hwy.
The Greeneville Farmers Market is the county's oldest established farmers market and is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays from May to October.
The market offers locally grown farm fresh fruits and vegetables as well as fresh baked goods and local honey. Patrons will also find locally crafted items and local meats.
The market has been getting steadily busier as the country comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic according to Kat McMaster, manager of the nonprofit market.
"We are always looking for new vendors," said McMaster. "We have vendor applications on our website, www.greenevillefarmersmarket.com."
According to McMaster there is no yearly membership fee; rather it is $15 for a vendor's first day at the market and $8 every subsequent day the vendor decides to set up.
The market also accepts SNAP benefits and offers curbside pickup.
More produce is expected at the market as the summer continues, and a special 4th of July celebration is planned for July 3.