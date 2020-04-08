IMG_2924.JPG

Heritage Community bank recently donated $2,500 to the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation to help fund scholarships and supplies for the four FFA Chapters in Greene County. Picture from left are Stacy Bolton, Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation secretary; Connie Kilday - vice president of Heritage Community Bank; Walter Johnson, chairman of the board for Heritage Community Bank; and Roger Carter, Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation president.

 Special To The Sun