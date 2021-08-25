On August 6, Heritage Community Bank donated $2,000 to the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation, Inc. The donated funds will be used to help support scholarships and Agriculture Education in the four local FFA Chapters in Greene County. Pictured from left are Roger Carter, foundation president; Connie Kilday, vice president, branch manager Heritage Community Bank; Walter Johnson, chairman of the Heritage Community Bank board of directors; and Carl T. (Tommy) Burns Jr., president and CEO of Heritage Community Bank.