Holly Powell has joined the The University of Tennessee Extension, Greene County office as new 4-H agent, the program announced in a news release.
Powell, who began Oct. 15, previously worked with the University of Kentucky, Hardin County Cooperative Extension Service in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She has more than 13 years of experience in teaching Extension programming.
While working for the University of Kentucky, Powell worked in her local county and city schools on a regular basis, teaching a range of Extension curriculum, according to the news release. “She knows what it takes to build a great rapport with administration and staff and is confident she will have the same relationships with the Greene County School Systems,” the announcement read.
An outdoor enthusiast, Powell enjoys hiking, ziplining, whitewater rafting, and riding rollercoasters, according to the news release. She also enjoys time with her family. She is the mother of three children, Madeline, Blake, and Madison. She and husband Donnie have been married for 21 years. She is a native of Meade County, Kentucky.
Powell graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in education, along with a certificate in occupational safety and health. Her passion is teaching environmental education, and she plans to create new programs in that area as she builds her 4-H program, according to the news release.
“Holly is excited to start working with the youth of Greene County. She brings enthusiasm, energy, experience, and a high level of expertise to the Greene County Extension Office. She truly has a passion for working with youth and is excited about getting programs up and growing throughout the county,” the statement read.
To speak with Powell, call the Greene County Extension Office at 423-798-1710 or email her at: hpowel19@utk.edu.