PULASKI – Following the success of their in-person workshops in December 2021, University of Tennessee Southern and UT Extension are teaming up to repeat four educational workshops for farmers and farm families. The workshops will occur entirely online and will feature UT Extension specialists addressing topics including specialty crop production, meat marketing, modern technology on the farm and an overview of carbon markets.
The webinars are being offered under the Reaching Local Farm Initiative, a collaboration recently developed between UT Southern’s Turner Center and UT Extension’s Center for Profitable Agriculture. The initiative is designed to assist southern Middle Tennessee producers, but the workshops are open to all, and anyone interested may sign up to attend any of the webinars.
Each webinar will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time (6 p.m. Central). The webinar schedule includes:
March 15: A General Overview of Carbon Markets and Carbon Credits — Aaron Smith, an assistant professor of agricultural and resource economics with the UT Institute of Agriculture, will discuss proposed policies, current challenges, and potential opportunities for farmers to obtain payments for sequestered carbon or payments for production practices that are carbon friendly.
March 16: Considerations for Growing Various Specialty Crops — David Lockwood, a professor of plant science and UT Extension fruit and nut specialist, will discuss essential production practices, varieties and yields for various specialty crops including tree fruits such as apples and peaches; small fruits including grapes; and tree nuts.
March 21: How Technology Has Changed Farming — Mike Buschermohle, a professor in the UTIA Department of Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science, will chronicle a journey from the past to the future of agriculture with discussions on how technology has influenced farm production practices, equipment, efficiency, management and yields.
March 22: Considerations for Direct Marketing Meat and Live Animals for Custom Harvest — Megan Leffew, a marketing specialist with the UT Center for Profitable Agriculture, will share important information about marketing meat directly to consumers from the farm and will discuss valuable details regarding the sale of live animals directly to consumers for custom harvest.
There is no cost to attend any of the webinars, but preregistration is required. The deadline to preregister is 24 hours prior to the scheduled presentation, and login details will be given upon registration. Preregister by telephone at 931-424-7347 or online at bit.ly/localfarmweb.
If you have questions about these workshops, call Allen Stanton at UT Southern at 931-424-7347 or Rob Holland at UT Extension at 931-698-3211.