With the start of the 2020 Farmers Market Season approaching, Jonesborough Locally Grown has made the decision to open the Jonesborough Farmers Market as expected on May 2 as an online market, according to a news release.
While the online market is certainly not as special as the Farmers Market itself, this temporary method will be an effective way to get fresh, locally grown food to the community while still supporting local farmers, producers, and artisans during the COVID-19 global pandemic with safe social distancing and curbside pickup of products.
The Jonesborough Farmers Market launched in May of 2008 as the first 100% producer-only market in Northeast Tennessee, according to the news release, and has since continued growing its community of both shoppers and farmers in the region. The organization did not want the nation’s current situation to stop the Market from continuing to be a part of the Tri-Cities community.
“Both the farmers and the community look forward to the Farmers Market season every year,” says Shelley Crowe, executive director of Jonesborough Locally Grown. “This online market will be a great way for families to still acquire the most fresh food available in our region in a safe, convenient method until we’re able to reopen the outdoor market in downtown Jonesborough.”
How it will work: the farmers and producers who participate in the market will post what they have available by Tuesday, and the online market will be open for the public to place orders from vendors from noon on Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday each week. Curbside pick-up of all ordered products will still occur Saturday mornings in downtown Jonesborough between 10 a.m. and noon. Customers can pay in a no-contact method online, and EBT will be accepted.
“As always, the Farmers Market will still offer a great variety of fruits, vegetables, meats, flowers, and more,” said Rachel Slaughter, Jonesborough Locally Grown board member and owner of Johnson City’s Rain Crow Farm. “Our organization’s mission is to connect farmers and the community, and this online market will make it so we can still accomplish this until we can safely open the market and bring our community together once again for a great 2020 season. As a farmer myself, I am thrilled to be able to offer Rain Crow Farm’s produce to the community this way.”
The Online Farmers Market can be found at JonesboroughLocallyGrown.org, where vendors can apply to join and customers can place their first orders on April 29.
For more information, call 423-753-4722 or visit jonesborough.locallygrown.net .