MURFREESBORO — The Tennessee Beef Industry Council launched a new video series featuring eight farm moms from across the state sharing their stories of raising families and real food. Emmy Lou Armstrong, of Chuckey, is showcased in this week’s video on The Tennessee Beef Industry Council’s social media Facebook and Instagram pages, the council said in a news release.
Armstrong and her family operate Horse Creek Farms, a pioneer century farm in Chuckey. They operate a dairy farm that has diversified into an agri-tourism venue that specializes in agricultural education.
“Raising our family on a farm allows us to raise our kids with good work ethic and imagination,” said Armstrong.
While each Farm Mom story is unique, the video series celebrates the unity within the industry, working together with the common goal of raising quality beef. The moms in each video share their roles of overseeing farming operations, managing families and showing love and compassion to neighbors and communities, all while raising a nutritious protein for all to enjoy.
“We want this project to connect farm moms with moms everywhere, helping them realize that we are all working toward the same goal — to raise good kids and be the best parents we can be,” said Tennessee Beef Industry Council staff member Janna Sullivan. “The focus of Farm Moms is on their responsibility to raise good quality beef for other families just like theirs.”