Fifteen members of the Greene County agriculture education classes met with Tennessee Department of Agriculture Deputy Commissioner Jeff Aiken and Tennessee Department of Education Agriculture Education Program Manager Steve Gass as part of the Greene County Agricultural Education advisory committee on Aug. 30 at Chuckey-Doak High School.
Aiken, a Telford native, shared with the group his experiences of how agriculture has impacted him and his family farming operation. Aiken also shared that the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is focused on the future of agriculture and its impact within the state. Aiken quoted a study done by the University of Tennessee, Department of Agricultural Economics that found that for every $1 spent in agriculture, $1.27 is generated, resulting in $1.6 billion in the local economy. Aiken also shared about the new partnership of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Department of Education working to deliver FFA to the nearly 35,000 FFA members statewide.
Gass, a Mosheim native and West Greene High School alumnus, works with the Tennessee Department of Education managing the agricultural education pathway of study. He conveyed to the students and adults in attendance the new TISA funding and the $1 million Innovative Schools grants that each county high school is receiving and how it can be spent. Gass also provided information about how labor market data is used to determine local funding and how agriculture data is not represented correctly due to many jobs in agriculture being combined into other industries. Gass also stated that middle school agriculture programs in Greene County would be a natural next step for Greene County as it is the 11th largest agricultural program in the state and the fifth agricultural producing county in Tennessee.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Tennessee consists of Nearly 35,000 members statewide who are involved in agriculture while Greene County has over 1,900 students involved in FFA.