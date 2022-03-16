On Feb. 28, McDonald Elementary School hosted the countywide 4-H public speaking contest. This contest is open to any Greene County 4-H member in grades 4-12.
The contest is divided into separate divisions for each grade level. Sixteen students total competed, all from McDonald Elementary School (15 from Mrs. White’s fourth-grade class and one from Mrs. Grubb’s fifth-grade class).
Dale Tucker, retired Greene County vocational agriculture teacher, and Sylvia Reynolds with the Greene County UT Extension Service served as judges.
Both fourth- and fifth-grade ELA teachers from McDonald incorporated speech-writing into the curriculum and required all their students to write a speech, with speeches ranging from one to three minutes in length. Students then had the choice to present their speeches in the contest.
Archer Tippins was chosen as the fourth-grade winner and Alysun Malone as the runner-up, with Macy Dyer named the fifth-grade winner. Three honorable-mentions were named for fourth grade which included Shaeleigh McClanahan, Lucy Howlett, and Zoey Nance. Both fourth- and fifth-grade winners, Archer Tippins and Macy Dyer advanced to compete in the sub-regional contest which was held March 1 at Surgoinsville Middle School.
Thanks to Farm Credit, $30 gift cards for first place winners and $20 gift cards for second place winners for Dick’s Sporting Goods, and $5 gift cards for TCBY for all participants, were provided. Thanks to Gilley’s Western Wear, a T-shirt, hat, and belt buckle were provided for the honorable-mentions.