On March 27, Meade Tractor presented the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation with a check for $250 to help fund scholarships and projects for the four local FFA Chapters in Greene County. Picture, from left, are Stacy Bolton, Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation secretary; Jeff Campbell, Meade Tractor sales manager; Mark Ricker, Meade Tractor sales representative; and Roger Carter, Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation president.

 Photo Special To The Suln