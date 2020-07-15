MILAN – This year’s Milan No-Till Field Day, presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, will feature 16 different tours covering topics in agriculture ranging from hemp to soybeans to beef.
COVID-19 has changed the method of delivery. Educational resources, tours and a trade show will all be available in an online format beginning July 23.
The Milan No-Till Field Day tours include multiple sessions and presenters. Attendees can plan for each tour to take about an hour. The list of tour topics is:
- No-Till Basics
- No-Till Corn Production
- No-Till Soybean Production
- Soybean Breeding
- No-Till Cotton Production in Tennessee
- Soil Fertility
- Cover Crops with No-Till
- Soil Health
- Water Management
- Pollinators in Agriculture
- Precision Agriculture
- Beef: Back to the Basics
- Trade, Farm Policy and Production Economics
- Natural ResourcesHemp IPM and Production ConsiderationsTN AgrAbility: Improving Agriculture, Improving Lives
More details about the talks on each tour can be found online at milannotill.tennessee.edu. Click on the “Research Tours” link on the menu bar.
Registration is free. Visit the website for the Milan No-Till Field Day website to sign up. Attendees can also check in at milannotill.tennessee.edu or follow the Milan No-Till Field Day Facebook page for more updates.
The field day sessions will remain accessible after July 23. As an added benefit, pesticide recertification points and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will remain available through Dec. 31 to participants who view the online content.The virtual field day is being sponsored in part by the Tennessee Farmers Co-op, Americot and Bayer.