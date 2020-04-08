MILAN – The historic Milan No-Till Crop Production Field Day is going virtual for 2020.
Event organizers have made the decision to move all educational presentations, tours and trade show to an online format. All content will be available on the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan website starting July 23.
“We think this could be a great opportunity,” says Blake Brown, center director of the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan. “By going virtual we can reach people that we would not otherwise reach, while offering our participants much greater flexibility in how and when they access our information.”
Brown says most content will be in video format and will remain accessible after July 23. Pesticide recertification points and Certified Crop Advisor continuing education units will still be available to participants who view the online content.
Information on planned presentation topics will be released at a later date. Check in at milan.tennessee.edu or follow the Milan No-Till Field Day Facebook page for more updates.