MILAN — New varieties, research programs and recommendations are some of the topics to be discussed in the Hemp Economics, Production and Disease Management Tour at the 2022 Milan No-Till Field Day, according to a news release.
With the growing popularity of hemp, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is beginning research and making recommendations for producers. The tour is led by three UTIA faculty: Aaron Smith, Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics; Zachariah Hansen, Department of Plant Sciences; and Mitchell Richmond, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology.
“I hope people take away that UT has some applied research in fiber, grain, dual-purpose and floral hemp,” said Richmond, “We have several trials geared towards potential questions that farmers may have if opportunities develop for fiber and grain production in Tennessee. That includes evaluating various planting dates, cultivars and retting time, as well as comparisons for no-till and conventional tillage hemp.”
Since hemp production is relatively new to the state of Tennessee, Richmond hopes to gain knowledge from the same producers he will be teaching. “It will be very nice to present some of our preliminary findings, but most importantly talk to producers about what interests and ideas they have. It is our goal to incorporate those ideas into our programs to better serve Tennessee.”
Tour L will start at 9 a.m. under Tent 3 at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan and includes three different topics related to hemp:
Hemp Economics Outlook 2022, presented by Aaron Smith, associate professor, Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics
Hemp Production Considerations for Fiber, Grain and Cannabinoid, presents by Mitchell Richmond, assistant professor, Department of Plant Sciences
Managing Common Hemp Diseases and Fungicide Update, presented by Zachariah Hansen, assistant professor, Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology
The 2022 Milan No-Till Field Day will be July 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, at the AgResearch and Education Center at Milan, located at 3A Ledbetter Gate Road. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and is also available online at milannotill.tennessee.edu.