Modern Woodmen recently donated $2,500 for agricultural education. Picture from left are Jane Weems, Modern Woodmen of America chapter secretary; Jake Ottinger, Modern Woodmen of America financial representative; Zoey Potter, North Greene FFA chapter reporter; Mckinlee Weems, North Greene FFA chapter secretary; Walker Weems, North Greene FFA chapter president; Chuck Michel, North Greene FFA chapter advisor and NGHS FFA Aumni member; and Roger Carter, North Greene FFA Alumni member and president of the Greene County Agriculture Education Foundation, Inc.
Modern Woodmen of America members in Greeneville helped raise money for the North Greene High School FFA Chapter with a special fundraiser in May, according to a news release.
The NGHS FFA Greenhouse sales raised $6,000. This includes $2,500 matched by the Modern Woodmen through the organization’s Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to help defray the costs incurred by the NGHS FFA Chapter to purchase shop and Greenhouse supplies, and to defray costs in attending local, regional and state competitions. Assistance from this grant will also help with financial obligations incurred by other Greene County FFA programs.
The Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. These fundraising projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
“The community truly came together to support a local need,” says Jake Ottinger, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Ottinger at 423-639-4691.