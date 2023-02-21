NASHVILLE – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) and Gov. Bill Lee announced the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share in a news release.
“Agriculture drives Tennessee’s economy, and this strategic investment will ensure that the industry continues to thrive,” said Lee. “We remain committed to rural Tennessee, and I am confident that the FARM program will strengthen farm families and agribusiness across our state.”
“We appreciate the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for the allocation to support Tennessee’s farming and forestry families with this FARM cost share,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. “We will disperse this funding to bolster rural economies and to maintain agriculture and forestry as the top industries in the state.”
The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry, and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Applications will be accepted online March 1-31.
The FARM cost share program will fund projects that promote stabilizing and strengthening the supply chain to prevent future challenges, according to the news release. Businesses that receive financial assistance from the FARM program are not required to repay the funds. Funding is disbursed on a reimbursement basis.