Some supplemental label information is scheduled to change on April 7 unless EPA passes ruling to extend the current label, according to a news release from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. This affects aminopyralid chemicals that are present in many growers weed control plans. The reason for disseminating this information at this time is to allow producers who may market forages off the farm to make informed decisions concerning herbicide choices. This does not change the use of these chemicals in any way, it simply changes the rulings concerning movement of treated forages off the farm of origin.
The information below was provided by Dr. David Russell, assistant research and extension professor in the Department of Crop, Soil, & Environmental Sciences at Auburn University. The Greene County Extension Office provided this information as written for further explanation of the potential change in labeling and for your use in herbicide selection for control programs.
Forage and livestock producers who have used aminopyralid-containing herbicide products for weed control have been allowed to move treated hay off their farm under federal supplemental labeling for at least the last six years. This supplemental labeling will expire on April 7, according to the product manufacturer Corteva.
This means that any forage treated with aminopyralid herbicide products in the previous 18 months may not legally be moved off farm in the form of grass harvested for hay after this date. Until the EPA decides stating otherwise, this will only apply to those aminopyralid products manufactured by Corteva. These products include Milestone, ForeFront HL, GrazonNext HL, PasturAll HL, Chaparral, DuraCor, Opensight, MezaVue, and Capstone.
Use of these products may continue as normal in permanent grass pastures and hayfields for broadleaf weed control as long as treated forage remains on the farm. If producers wish to continue moving or selling aminopyralid-treated hay off farm, the only aminopyralid-containing products not bound by supplemental labeling include Whetstone (aminopyralid) and Gunslinger AMP (2,4-D + aminopyralid).
Additional herbicide options that contain soil residual activity for annual and/or perennial broadleaf weed control in permanent grass forage include, but are not limited to, dicamba (Sterling Blue, Weedmaster, Brash), picloram (Tordon 22K, Triumph 22K, Grazon P+D, GrazonPD3, Gunslinger P+D, Surmount), or clopyralid (Stinger HL, Prescott, Transline).
Additional herbicide options for broadleaf weeds that contain very little-to-no soil residual activity include, but are not limited to, 2,4-D (several products), triclopyr (Remedy Ultra, Vastlan, Crossbow), and fluroxypyr (PastureGard). None of the additional herbicide products mentioned here are affected by this rule.
Remember to read and carefully follow all pesticide label recommendations, know the target pest, and understand the forages for which you are managing. Contact Milton Orr, ANR agent with UT Extension at 423-798-1710 with any questions.