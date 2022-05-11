Pictured from left are NGHS FFA Alumni Scholarship Chairman Roger Carter, Blake Cochran, Brayden Greenlee, Kylie Keffer, NGHS FFA Adviser Chuck Michel, and NGHS FFA Alumni Chapter President Johnny Collins.
The North Greene High School FFA held its banquet May 5 at the school, where the NGHS FFA Alumni chapter presented three seniors each with $1,000 scholarship, the organization announced in a news release.
Those receiving scholarships were Kylie Keffer, Blake Cochran, and Brayden Greenlee. All have been active members during their four years in the program.
Keffer is the daughter of Dale and Michele Keffer. She served as co-president of the NGHS FFA Chapter during the 2021-22 school year. Keffer plans to attend Walters State Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in occupational therapy.
Cochran is the son of David and Rebecca Cochran. He served as the co-president of the NGHS FFA Chapter during the 2021-22 school year. Cochran plans to attend TCAT in the fall to pursue a career in industrial electricity.
Greenlee is the son of Rocky and Carol Greenlee. Greenlee plans to attend Northeast State Community College in the fall to pursue a career in electrical engineering.
The NGHS FFA Alumni was chartered in 2011 and has presented more than 25 scholarships totaling $16,750 since then, according to the news release.