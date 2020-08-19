From left, Bud Tucker, North Greene High School Future Farmers of America (NGHS FFA) president, scholarship winners Zachary Cochran and Emily Casteel, NGHS FFA Advisor Chuck Michel and NGHS FFA Alumni Scholarship Committee Chairman Roger Carter celebrate the awarding of this year’s NGHS FFA Alumni Scholarships. Emily Casteel, daughter of Matt and Kim Casteel, is an ETSU Roan Scholar who plans to study education. Zachary Cochran, the son of David and Rebecca Cochran, plans to study agricultural engineering technology at Tennessee Technological University.