2022-2023 North Greene High School FFA chapter officers, pictured from left, are Colton Robbins, historian; Cody York, treasurer; Chaplain, Tim Mcamis, chaplain; Lauren Keffer, co-reporter; Theron Carter, sentinel; Jeremiah Monaghan, vice president; Mckinlee Weems, secretary; Zoey Potter, co-reporter; and Walker Weems, president.
Roger Carter and Kim Carter, surrounded by FFA officers, were recognized for their “never ending dedication and continued support to our FFA Chapter. They have spent numerous hours planning, securing auction items, promoting, and coordinating our recent successful benefit auction. We can’t thank them enough for all that they do for us,” FFA chapter leaders said in a statement.
NGHS FFA Alumni members who attended the banquet “were recognized for their outstanding support of our Agricultural Education/FFA Program. We sincerely appreciate all of their hard work, dedication and financial support,” FFA chapter leaders said in a statement. Pictured from left are Chuck Michel, FFA adviser; John Collins, alumni president; Roger Carter; Ruth Cutshall, treasurer; Kim Carter, secretary; Lee Cutshall; Mary Harmon; Chad Harmon, vice president; Beverly Tucker; Leighton Casteel; Shirley Wines; Bud Tucker, past president; Emily Casteel; Rebecca Cochran; Kimberly Casteel, FFA adviser; Rocky Greenlee; David Cochran; and Zachary Cochran.
Photo Special To The Sun
Zoey Potter
On Thursday, May 5, we held our annual FFA banquet. FFA members were recognized for various certifications and achievements throughout the year. There were approximately 150 students and guests present.
A delicious meal was provided by our wonderful NGHS cafeteria staff and NGHS FFA Alumni members, which we are extremely thankful for. The 2022-2023 FFA officers were also announced.
“I feel confident in the officers that have been elected. They are more than qualified to further this organization. They are all great students and even better friends. It’s sad to have to hand it over, but I know they will do great work,” said Kylie Keffer, one of our retiring FFA presidents.
Blake Cochran, another retiring FFA president stated, “The newly elected North Greene FFA officer team is a great team of leaders within our school and community. I have no doubts that they will continue to lead the chapter to achieve much success within the FFA and our community furthering the positive impacts that the NGHS FFA chapter makes.”
As one of the new FFA officers, we are beyond excited about the new opportunities and events of this upcoming year.
The FFA chapter also recognized alumni at the banquet and issued the following statement:
“The members of North Greene FFA sincerely thank their Alumni chapter for their continued support and dedication. Alumni members were recently recognized for their outstanding accomplishments this past year at our annual FFA Awards Banquet. We wish to thank everyone in our community who have provided support to our members by taking part in our various fundraising activities.”