On Thursday, May 5, we held our annual FFA banquet. FFA members were recognized for various certifications and achievements throughout the year. There were approximately 150 students and guests present.

A delicious meal was provided by our wonderful NGHS cafeteria staff and NGHS FFA Alumni members, which we are extremely thankful for. The 2022-2023 FFA officers were also announced.

“I feel confident in the officers that have been elected. They are more than qualified to further this organization. They are all great students and even better friends. It’s sad to have to hand it over, but I know they will do great work,” said Kylie Keffer, one of our retiring FFA presidents.

Blake Cochran, another retiring FFA president stated, “The newly elected North Greene FFA officer team is a great team of leaders within our school and community. I have no doubts that they will continue to lead the chapter to achieve much success within the FFA and our community furthering the positive impacts that the NGHS FFA chapter makes.”

As one of the new FFA officers, we are beyond excited about the new opportunities and events of this upcoming year.

The FFA chapter also recognized alumni at the banquet and issued the following statement:

“The members of North Greene FFA sincerely thank their Alumni chapter for their continued support and dedication. Alumni members were recently recognized for their outstanding accomplishments this past year at our annual FFA Awards Banquet. We wish to thank everyone in our community who have provided support to our members by taking part in our various fundraising activities.”

