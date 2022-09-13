Numerous NGHS FFA members competed at the East Tennessee Regional Dairy competition recently at the Appalachian Fair in Gray. North Greene placed first in the alternate division consisting of members: Allison Martin, high individual, Laela Weems, second high individual, Eli Johnson, third high individual, and Hunter Smith fourth high individual. Other NGHS FFA members placing in the top 10 individually include: Rebekah Pinkston and Isaac Gaby. Numerous North Greene shop and horticulture projects received first place awards including best of show in both divisions.
Photos Special To The Sun
Cambell Gaby placed second in the East Tennessee regional dairy handling competition.
Walker Weems, East Tennessee FFA regional vice president, placed first in the prepared public speaking competition at the Greene County and Appalachian Fairs.