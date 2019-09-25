The North Greene Future Farmers of America Dairy Evaluation senior team recently placed third statewide and second overall in the East Tennessee region at the State FFA Dairy Evaluation competition at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville. Team members are, from left, Leighton Casteel, Emily Casteel, Zachary Cochran, and Blake Cochran. Leighton Casteel placed fourth overall at the regional competition at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, and Emily Casteel placed fourth individually at the state competition.