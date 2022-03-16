The North Greene FFA Alumni Chapter will hold live auction March 26 at the North Greene High School Gymnasium. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for a preview of the lots to be auctioned, and the auction will start at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available to purchase at the sale.
All proceeds from the auction will be used by the North Greene FFA Alumni to provide scholarships to the graduating North Greene FFA seniors as well as support the FFA Chapter at North Greene in the purchase of shop supplies, green house supplies, travel funds for contests, etc.