NGHS members in attendance included Lauren Keffer, Kinslee Sauceman, Rebekah Pinkston, Callie Broyles, Brianna Babb, Laela Weems, Mckinlee Weems, Theron Carter, Jackson Britton, Jeremiah Monaghan, Thomas McAmis, Tim McAmis, Cody York, and Thomas Bales.
Photos Special To The Sun
Walker Weems, East Tennessee regional vice president
Leighton Casteel, American FFA Degree recipient, with NGHS Alumni members Zachary Cochran, Kylie Keffer and Blake Cochran
Fifteen members from the North Greene FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the club said in a news release.
There were over 60,000 attendees and numerous exhibiting companies and education institutions from across the country represented. Members spent their time participating in student workshops, exploring agribusiness company exhibits and meeting other FFA members from across the nation.
Walker Weems, FFA Chapter president, represented Tennessee the entire week as an official delegate. On Saturday morning the FFA members attended the American Degree Ceremony where Leighton Casteel, Dakota Robbins and Eliza Brown received their American FFA Degrees which is the highest award bestowed on a FFA member. Less than 1% of the total National FFA membership receives this award of distinction.
"This was a very informative and enjoyable trip for our members, and it is time to start planning for our next adventure. We appreciate the Greene County Board of Education, our school administration, and North Greene Agricultural Education Alumni for allowing us to take this trip and for their help in financing this opportunity," the club's news release said.