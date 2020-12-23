From left, Kylie Keffer, Mckinlee Weems, Walker Weems, Colton Robbins and Leighton Casteel with North Greene High School FFA have competed in district and regional speaking competitions this fall. Casteel and Walker Weems placed first in their divisions of the East Tennessee regional virtual public speaking competition held in November. At the Greene county district speaking competitions held on Dec. 8, Mckinlee Weems placed third in employment skills, Walker Weems placed third in prepared speaking, Robbins place second in the FFA Creed speaking competition, Keffer placed first in employment skills and Casteel placed first in extemporaneous public speaking.