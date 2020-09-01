The deadline for recertification of a private applicator card is approaching. The recertification deadline was extended to Sept. 30, but there are limited opportunities to attend the training. There are only seven more meetings scheduled for recertification and attendance is limited to 12 people per class to observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.
The University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Office in Greene County will host training.
Anyone who currently is certified who does not renew will be required to go through the initial certification. These classes are:
- Tuesday Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 8, 2 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 10, 10 a.m.
- Thursday Sept. 10, 2 p.m.
- Thursday Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 15, 10 a.m.
- Tuesday Sept. 15, 2 p.m.
Participants must call and schedule a time to be recertified and this training is only for cardholders with an expiration date of June 30, 2020. Call 423-798-1710 to reserve a spot. Each class will have a strict limit of 12 persons.
Below is some information for attendees.
- Meetings will be conducted in a manner consistent with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, meaning that participants will be required to maintain a minimum distance from other people of 6 feet. The meeting room will be arranged to accommodate this.
- Masks will be required when entering the building and must be worn for the entirety of the training and time within the building.
- Payment of $25 must be made by check. Organizers will not accept cash and are unable to accommodate cards.
- Due to social distancing requirements, attendance to each of the meetings is strictly limited to 12 people per session. Participants may be unable to get their first choice when calling to schedule training.
- Participants must bring a completed health form to the training. No one can enter the training without a completed health form that indicates no symptoms or known exposure to potential infection.
- Do not come any earlier than 10 minutes prior to the training as there will be no waiting area.
Those who prefer online training can send an email to morr3@utk.edu to receive instruction to access the training module. Time requirements and payment are the same for online and in person training.