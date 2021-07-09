Blueberries are normally plentiful this time of year in Greene County and pick-your-own farms are usually in full swing, but this year that is not the case.
Blueberry plants and their buds are notoriously sensitive to cold weather, and a late freeze in the last week of April wreaked havoc on blueberry crops in the area.
Duane Gibson of Gibson Berry Farm in Greene County says that unfortunately, it seems unlikely that there will be any pick-your-own blueberry days this year at his farm.
“Typically we have a two-acre patch and open up one acre each weekend to pick your own. However the hard freeze in April really hit us hard,” said Gibson. “We will probably get 50 to 100 gallons of berries compared to the 800 or 900 gallons that we usually get.”
Gibson, whose farm began holding pick-your-own days 16 years ago, will have only enough berries to sell at local markets, but not enough to host pick-your-own days on the weekends.
Gibson Berry Farm is not the only large pick-your-own farm that was affected by the late cold snap.
Buffalo Trail Orchard also had many of its berries nipped by the cold in April.
Buffalo Trail operators could not be reached to comment for this article. However, according to a recorded phone message at the orchard, pick-your-own season would already be opening up this time of year, but it has not as of yet. The recording goes on to say that the blueberry and blackberry crop at the orchard will only be about half of what is normally grown. There will also be no peaches or plums, and only a quarter of the normal apple crop.
Buffalo Trail Orchard is hoping to make a decision on holding limited pick-your-own events in the coming weeks, according to the message.
According to Gibson, the Brood X cicadas that hatched for the first time in 17 years this year were also a hinderance to his plants.
“The cicadas came in and topped all the blueberries and blackberries,” said Gibson. “They laid their eggs in the stem, and the hatch causes the stems to snap and break.”
Gibson thought that it was going to be a wonderful year for blueberries this year, before the sudden freeze threw his farm off track.
“Things were setting up to be a good year,” said Gibson. “There was solid cold in February so no plants tried to wake up early, and it was a beautiful gradual spring. Then it just happened to dip down to 24 one night.”
Gibson is hoping for a good growing year next year, so he can welcome back locals to his farm to pick their own blueberries.
FREEZE AND FROST PREVENTION
That one night was April 21, and it was a freeze event so serious that the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Extension Office posted information on the freeze and how to prepare for such events.
And even though it’s the middle of July, that information could prove handy come next spring.
There are two types of freeze and frost events, a radiation frost and an advective freeze. The event on the night of April 21 was an advective freeze.
According to the UT Agriculture Extension Office, advective freezes bring sudden and steep plunges in temperature due to cold air that moves into the area through frigid winds of more than four miles per hour. These freezes create uniformly cold temperatures, and can damage plants from their lowest points to their highest points. These freezes caused by cold winds are rare in the spring, but one serious advective freeze in middle to late spring can cause severe damage to spring-blooming fruit plants.
Radiative frosts are less severe and occur with no wind effect when the night sky is clear of clouds. During the day, plants and soil soak up the heat of the sun’s radiation. At night, however, they lose that radiation back into the sky since heat rises. Cloud coverage at night helps keep more of that warm air closer to the Earth’s surface due to the greenhouse effect. The absence of clouds causes the soil to lose much more heat into the air, which leads to damaging frost on the ground and on plants.
Radiative frosts are easier to protect against than advective freezes. To protect plants from damage during a radiative frost, most growers use plant covers. Using either sheets, blankets or plastic, growers cover their plants all the way to the ground. These covers serve to trap the radiative heat from the soil that would normally escape into the sky. This heat trap keeps plants warm enough to ward off frost damage in most radiative frost events.
Advective freezes are much more difficult to guard against. Covering one’s plants in preparation for an advective freeze is still the best way to go, but a simple covering alone will not provide near the same level of protection as it would against a radiative frost. The frigid wind that accompanies an advective freeze often blows warm air away from the plants, and out from under thinner sheets and covers. One of the best ways to protect plants against an advective freeze is to securely covering your plants all the way to the ground, and then add a heat source under the covers near the plants. This heat source could be a heat lamp or even a string of old style large bulb Christmas lights. It’s important to make sure this is done safely to decrease the risk of short-outs and fires. Structures such as greenhouses provide the best protection against these serious freezes.
Freeze and frost prevention steps cannot always be practically practiced by some large farms, and they are not 100% effective. However, they can help keep small fruit and vegetable gardens safe during late spring and early fall cold snaps.