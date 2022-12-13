Megan Southerland, third from left, receives the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Woman award from Ashley Wadsworth of Bush Hog, Brenda Baker, State Farm Bureau women’s chair, and Eric Mayberry, Tennessee Farm Bureau president.
Megan Southerland of Greene County received the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Woman award during the 101st annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation held Dec. 4.
After submitting a thorough application and going through an extensive interview process, Southerland was chosen for her involvement and leadership in her community and Farm Bureau.
She has held many leadership roles both in the county and on the state level, and has excelled in spreading the message of agriculture, according to a press release from the agency.
“The Outstanding Young Woman award is a way to recognize a woman in our organization who does a superior job in promoting and supporting agriculture and Farm Bureau. Megan is to be commended for her hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor her with this award,” said Tennessee Farm Bureau President Eric Mayberry.
Eagleville Implement Company is the sponsor of this event, awarding a 6-foot Bush Hog cutter valued at $3,500 to Megan.