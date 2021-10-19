The Southwest Virginia Angus Association will host annual Great Southwest More For Your Money Angus Sale on Saturday. The sale starts at noon at the Bottomley Farm-Southwest Bull Test Station sale barn in Wytheville, Virginia, according to a news release from the organization. To get to the sale site, take Interstate 81 exit 77, turn onto Kenton Road and follow the farm lane. There will be 61 lots consisting of cow/calf pairs, bred heifers, open heifers and bull calves offered for sale. To view a catalog and more information, go to swvaangus.org .
