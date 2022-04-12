The Southwest Virginia Angus Association will sponsor the “Doubleheader Sale” at noon April 23 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. Twenty-two consignors from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee will participate.
There will be 72 lots of registered Angus females consisting of bred heifers, open heifers, bred cows, spring calving pairs and fall calving pairs offered.
The Performance Tested Bull Sale will follow, with 49 bulls for sale. All the bulls being sold qualify under the Virginia Quality Assurance Program.
For a free reference catalog, contact Sales Coordinator George T. Johnstone Jr. at 276-620-4901 or Auctioneer Smith Reasor at 276-620-3123. The catalog and more information about the bulls are also available on the association website at swvaangus.org .