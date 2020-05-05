NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee will meet via conference call at 11:30 a.m. CDT on Thursday.
In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16, the Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee will meet and conduct business by electronic means. This measure serves to protect the health and safety of citizens and government officials during the COVID-19 emergency response.
The meeting is open to the public to attend via phone at 646-568-7788 using meeting ID code 7709945820. There is no cost to participants.
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting minutes and a discussion regarding budget amendments to allocations affected by COVID-19.
The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee comprises 11 members directly affected by the assessment paid by dairy producers for the promotion of milk and milk products. Membership is in proportion to the method of milk marketed either through agricultural dairy cooperatives or by direct sale.
For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5150.