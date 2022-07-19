KNOXVILLE – The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture are conducting a Tennessee Equine Census to determine the economic impact and demographics of the equine industry in Tennessee. This information is important to better understand the prevalence and scope of the equine industry in Tennessee, according to a news release. Data collected from will help to inform future state programs, support and resources for the equine industry.
Individuals who own or lease a horse or other equid or have any involvement within the industry can participate. This includes local barns, farriers, veterinarians, trainers/coaches, feed/forage producers, equine service providers and any others who aid in making the Tennessee equine industry thrive. Participants must be over the age of 18 and living in the United States. Research survey participation is voluntary, and participants may exit at any time.
To complete this short research survey, go online to UTHorse.com and look for the Tennessee Equine Census logo. The census is ongoing through Aug. 15.
This survey has been reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board at the University of Tennessee. In the event of questions or difficulties of any kind during or following participation, contact the principal investigators, Jennie Ivey, associate professor of animal science and equine Extension specialist, at jzivey@utk.edu or 865- 974-3157 or Olivia Watson at owatson1@vols.utk.edu.