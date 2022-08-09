Managing feed costs for cows and harvesting cover crops for forage are among the topics to be discussed at the 2022 Steak and Potatoes Field Day at the UT Plateau AgResearch and Education Center on Aug. 26 in Crossville.
CROSSVILLE — The annual Steak and Potatoes Field Day presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture will include topics of interest for beef cattle producers, fruit and vegetable producers and land managers. This in-person field day is scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center.
Topics of interest to beef producers during the field day’s educational seminars include:
Predicting prices of seedstock bulls
Breeding livestock for profit with economic selection indexes
Freezer beef nutrition
Managing winter feed costs for cows
Surviving high fertilizer prices
Harvesting cover crops for forage
Fruit and vegetable producers may be interested in the seminars on acorn squash varieties as well as vegetable trials at the Plateau AgResearch Center. Separate presentations on sprayer calibration and maintenance as well as soil and tissue sampling may interest to all farmers and land managers.
Everyone will want to join a scenic and educational wagon tour of the research center.
On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. CDT with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m. A sponsored lunch will be available following the seminars, and Carrie Castille, the new senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of UTIA will be on hand to meet with attendees.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend.
The AgResearch Center will also host the Fall Gardeners’ Festival four days later on August 30 at the same location. That event will be of interest to landowners and gardeners of all types. Learn more about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2022 online at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennessee.edu.