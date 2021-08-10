CROSSVILLE — The Steak and Potatoes Field Day this year will include topics of interest for beef cattle producers, fruit and vegetable producers and land managers.
This in-person field day presented by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is scheduled for Sept. 2 at the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center.
An update on the U.S. Sustainability Round Table and what it means for Tennessee producers will also be presented.
Topics to be featured during the field day’s in-person educational seminars include:
- Genomics 101
- Forages in a Beef Nutrition System
- Long-term Impacts of Reproductive Management Decisions on Herd Profitability
- Re-sync Program in Beef Cattle
- Follicle Research Findings
- Update on the US Sustainability Round Table – What it means for TN Producers
- Treatment of Tree Pests
- Firewood Harvesting as a Forestry Management Tool
- Blueberry Production
- Blackberry Production
On-site registration begins at 8 a.m. CDT with presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 p.m. A sponsored lunch will be available.
This event is open to the public and is free to attend.
Learn more online about these events and more field days scheduled throughout 2021 online at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennessee.edu.