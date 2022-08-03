Eddie Jennings is shown at this Sunnyside home with one of the cantaloupes from his garden. The melon weighed a whopping 19 pounds. Most cantaloupes grown in Tennessee average between 3 and 5 pounds, according to the state agriculture department.
Eddie Jennings is shown at this Sunnyside home with one of the cantaloupes from his garden. The melon weighed a whopping 19 pounds. Most cantaloupes grown in Tennessee average between 3 and 5 pounds, according to the state agriculture department.
Photos Special to the Sun
The scale shows 19 pounds for this cantaloupe grown by Eddie Jennings in the Sunnyside community of Greene County.
When Eddie Jennings set out his cantaloupe plants back in early May, he never dreamed how large the harvest would be.
Over the weekend, the Sunnyside man picked one of his cantaloupes off the vine and it weighed a whopping 19 pounds with a width of 10.5 inches.
For comparison, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture notes on its website that most varieties of cantaloupe grown in the state weigh, on average, between 3 and 5 pounds depending on the particular variety. Soil type, weather, nutrients and many other factors play into how well a plant will grow and produce, gardening experts note.
When he planted his cantaloupe plants back in the spring, Jennings said he dug a round hole about 6-inches deep and placed about 2-3 inches of bagged cow manure, then added water and the plants. He said he also made a mound for the plants and fertilized with triple 10. From there, he left Mother Nature do the rest. He said he feels the recent rains have helped with the growth.
Jennings said the cantaloupe had gotten so big that it was getting ready to burst, so he decided it was ready to pick and eat.