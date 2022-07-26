4-H_Roundup_Carrie_Castille_2022_1for-web.jpeg

Carrie Castille, center, the new senior vice chancellor and senior vice president for the UT Institute of Agriculture, applauds one of the 4-H project winners during the Tennessee 4-H Roundup awards banquet. At left is Ashley Stokes, dean of UT Extension.

 UTIA Photo

Trending Recipe Videos