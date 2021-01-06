NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. CST.
In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 71, the Tennessee Corn Promotion Board will meet and conduct business by electronic means.
The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants.
The agenda includes program updates, a review of board finances, and selection of submitted funding proposals.
To join the call via the Zoom online application, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81549234862 . To join via phone, call 312-626-6799 and use the meeting ID 815 4923 4862.
The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board was created in 2018 by state law to oversee the collection and use of assessments paid by producers to promote the increased production, consumption, use, and sale of Tennessee corn products.
For more information, contact Evan Boyd at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at 731-514-5708.