NASHVILLE– The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board will meet for a two-day meeting.
The meeting will begin on Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. CST at the Wildwood Resort and Marina located at 7316 Granville Highway, Granville. The meeting will reconvene on Jan. 19 at Catesa Farms located at 780 Dixon Springs Highway, Riddleton, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Both meetings are open to the public to attend.
The agenda includes adoption of by-laws, program updates, a review of board finances, and selection of submitted funding proposals.
The Tennessee Corn Promotion Board was created in 2018 by state law to oversee the collection and use of assessments paid by producers to promote the increased production, consumption, use, and sale of Tennessee corn products.
For more information, contact Evan Boyd at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at 731-514-5708.