NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee will meet Thursday in Cookeville.
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. CST at the Putnam Co. Farm Bureau Office, 1165 South Willow Ave. Committee member participation will be allowed by electronic means.
The meeting is open to the public to attend. Participants may join via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants.
To join the meeting using Microsoft Teams on a computer or mobile app, go to https://bit.ly/3BRdwii . Use meeting ID: 270 700 664 041 and passcode: uopcho .
To make a comment, click the “Raise Hand" button to be recognized by the chairman.
For audio only, call 629-209-4396 and use conference ID: 233 810 391# .
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a proposal for a University of Tennessee athletic social media campaign, and a discussion of the 2022-23 Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program plans.
The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee comprises 11 members directly affected by the assessment paid by dairy producers for the promotion of milk and milk products. Membership is in proportion to the method of milk marketed either through agricultural dairy cooperatives or by direct sale.
For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5150.