KNOXVILLE — UT Extension, along with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and craft beverage industry associations and guilds will host a meeting to bring brewers, distillers, winemakers and industry partners together with farmers for a day of learning and networking.
On Jan. 4, the Tennessee Farm and Ferment meeting will be held at the Rutherford County Extension Office, located at 315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with morning coffee and refreshments compliments of Tennessee Corn Growers Association and the Tennessee Corn Promotion Council. Extension will offer a welcome by University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, followed by comments from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture with industry initiatives and updates. The Tennessee Distillers Guild, Craft Brewers Guild and Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance will lead a panel discussion on utilizing locally grown products in beverages.
Lunch will be provided by the Tennessee Pork Producers Association and Tennessee Beef Industry Council. After lunch, each association will have a business meeting while agricultural producers hear from Extension specialists and farmers about growing corn and barley for craft beverages, including economic considerations.
There will be an optional tour at Middle Tennessee State University beginning at 4 p.m. with the Department of Fermentation Science looking at the utilization of local crop inputs on the flavor profile of beverages. Industry professionals will be present to answer questions.
This event is free and open to anyone interested in the craft beverage industry in Tennessee – growing crop inputs; making wine, beer or distilled spirits; and using spent grain byproducts.
Registration is required to attend and can be found online at tiny.utk.edu/FarmandFerment.
Contact Rachel Painter at rpainter@utk.edu with any questions.