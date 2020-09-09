NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Forestry Commission will meet Sept. 18 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. CDT in the Oak Conference Room of the Bruer building located at 406 Hogan Road.
The meeting is open to the public to attend and will be conducted permitting members to participate by electronic or other means of communication.
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, budget review, and state forest timber sale review. Additional agenda items include updates on emergency response and deployments, federal emergency relief programs and the Coronavirus Agriculture and Forestry Business Fund. The Forest Landscape Level Plan and forest data and analysis will also be discussed.
The Tennessee Forestry Commission comprises seven members representing the public’s interests as they relate to forest resources in the state. The Commission advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on forest issues. For more information, contact the Division of Forestry at 615-837-5520 or visit the Commission’s webpage at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/commission.html.