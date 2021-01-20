NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. CST.
In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 71, the Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet and conduct business by electronic means.
The meeting is open to the public to attend via an internet-based teleconferencing system. There is no cost to participants. Instructions and alternative methods of communication are included on page two of this notice.
The agenda includes the approval of advisory board member nominees for Lee to consider and discussion on proposed pesticide rules.
The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board comprises seven members representing the pest control industry and consumers. The board sets standards for licensing in categories of pesticide application. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on pest control issues and regulatory matters.
For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.
To attend the meeting via the WebEx online platform, go to: https://tngov.webex.com/webappng/sites/tngov/meeting/download/3bb31d07e2f244fb86183a457a34cfd2?siteurl=tngov&MTID=m238aaa51b5e8a1c51e3ceb3fa8acb8d9 .
Enter your name and email and click “Join.”
The meeting password is: Xa6QTvyyV58 .
For and audio connection, (recommended) choose “Call Me” and enter your phone number, including area code. The system will call you. If you are using your computer’s audio and video system, choose “Call Using Computer.”
Click the "Raise Hand” button to be recognized by the chairman.
Connect to the WebEx session at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting to make sure your connection works.
WebEx YouTube tutorials are available online:
To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-415-655-0003 and use access code 178 259 0182.