NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board will meet Feb. 16 at 9:30 a.m. CDT in the conference room of the Porter Building at Ellington Agricultural Center, located at 436 Hogan Road in Nashville.
The meeting is open to the public to attend.
The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a discussion of proposed bylaws, and a demonstration of Everblue, the accredited training and certification company for the state’s online pesticide certification and licensing exams system.
The Tennessee Pest Control Advisory Board comprises seven members representing the pest control industry and consumers. The board sets standards for licensing in categories of pesticide application. The board also advises the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on pest control issues and regulatory matters.
For more information, contact Kathy Booker, pesticide administrator for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division at 615-837-5133 or kathy.booker@tn.gov.