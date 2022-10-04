Tennessee Wine and Grape Board To Meet Oct 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wine and Grape Board will meet Oct. 12 at the Ellington Agricultural Center in Nashville.The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. CDT in the Holeman Building conference room located at 424 Hogan Road.The meeting is open to the public to attend.The agenda includes approval of the previous meeting’s minutes, a quality assurance committee report, and an update on contracts.The Wine and Grape Board is comprised of seven members and their purpose is to support the growth of the wine industry in Tennessee.For more information, contact the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Business Development Division at 615-837-5160. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wine And Grape Board Nashville Tennessee Industry Quality Assurance Update Report Agenda Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Judge Dismisses Lillelid Defendants' Relief Bid Report: Driver Fleeing Police Causes Crash Buffs Crush Cloudland, Brown Named Queen Chuckey-Doak Middle Erases Deficit, Wins In OT