KNOXVILLE – Horse owners, business operators and equine enthusiasts of all ages are invited to participate in the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture’s Horse Management Field Day. This online event replaces the three 2020 events previously scheduled for locations across the state.
In the interest of health and safety for both the UT Extension personnel responsible for the field days and the general public who attend them, this year’s presentations will be conducted entirely online. Both synchronous and asynchronous content will be available from Oct. 1 to Oct. 23, with topics ranging from nutrition to horse management to overall equine health.
“A virtual field day means that owners and enthusiasts from across Tennessee and from other states can attend more easily, since travel costs and arrangements are not necessary,” says Jennie Ivey, event organizer and assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science. “We are really excited about providing this content virtually.”
Virtual event content will include weekly webinars each Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. University of Minnesota professor Krishona Martinson will address forage fundamentals. A session on feeding senior horses will be offered by Buckeye Nutrition and Mars Horsecare senior equine nutrition manager Nettie Liburt. Protein quality versus quantity will be addressed by Parry Graham-Thiers, professor and department head of equine studies at Emory and Henry College, and equine supplements will be covered by Carey Williams, professor at Rutgers University.
Faculty from the UT College of Veterinary Medicine and the UT Department of Animal Science along with graduate students from both areas will present applied, research-based information for all attendees as well.
The field day is free to attend and open to both youth and adults. A detailed schedule is available online at UThorse.tennessee.edu and participants can register online at tiny.utk.edu/HMFD2020. Questions should be directed to Jennie Ivey, assistant professor in the Department of Animal Science, at jzivey@utk.edu.