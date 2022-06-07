SPRINGFIELD — Faculty and staff at the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center will host an in-person Tobacco, Beef and More Field Day on June 30. The event features a trade show as well as opportunities for tobacco farmers, beef producers and home gardeners to pick up some helpful tips, according to a news release.
Attendees will be able to choose from four tours throughout the daylong event, each with a certain theme. Morning tours include the tobacco tour, beef and forage tour and a presentation about the UT Extension Master Gardeners. The hemp production tour takes place in the afternoon following a sponsored lunch. The trade show is open all morning for anyone interested in learning about general production and livestock agriculture.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. CDT at the assembly area off Oakland Road, with the first tours departing at 8:45 a.m.
Visit the UTIA Field Days website for more details. You can also contact your county UT Extension office or contact the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at 615-382-3130. To request an accommodation for accessibility, contact the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center office.
The Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center is located at 3181 Experiment Station Road in Springfield. It is accessible from both Interstate 24 and Interstate 65. More information, including detailed directions, can be found at the Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center website.