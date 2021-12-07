WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the theme and program of the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, a virtual event that will be held on Feb. 24-25. The 2022 Forum theme is “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth” and the program will focus on innovations to minimize the environmental footprint of agriculture and ensure sustainability while improving crop yields, according to a news release.
“If we are to produce enough to feed a growing global population while minimizing our environmental impacts, we must develop new ways to do things,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I look forward to discussing with sector leaders how we can work on climate smart solutions that will improve the profitability and resilience of agricultural producers and open new market opportunities.”
The forum will begin with a presentation by USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer on the department’s outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade for 2022 and the U.S. farm income situation. Vilsack will deliver the keynote address followed by a panel of guest speakers. The Forum program will also include 30 breakout sessions covering six key areas:
Climate mitigation and adaptation
Frontiers in agricultural innovation and production
U.S. agricultural trade and global markets
Commodity outlooks
Supply chain resilience
Equity and inclusion
The Agricultural Outlook Forum is USDA’s largest and premier annual event. Each year it brings together a wide range of stakeholders from across the agricultural sector including producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and nongovernmental organizations. In 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA held the 97th Forum as a free, virtual event for the first time, drawing nearly 5,000 attendees from the United States and around the world.
Visit https://www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum to register and read the program. Follow the conversation at #AgOutlook on USDA’s Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.
Registration to the 2022 Outlook Forum is free but required.