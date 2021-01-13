KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee AgResearch is planning a full calendar of educational field days for 2021. Most of the 19 events are currently scheduled to occur on site at UT AgResearch and Education Centers, with physical distancing and other arrangements in place to ensure a safe environment for attendees.
The field days will take place at locations across the state, providing visitors a chance to see agricultural research in action, speak with university experts and network with industry professionals.
Because Tennessee agriculture is varied and extremely diverse, the topics covered by the UT AgResearch field days range from cattle and row crop production to maintenance of turf grasses, ornamental plants, fruit and vegetable crops and forestry.
The complete UT AgResearch field day schedule begins in March and continues through October. Some dates and venues differ from traditional past events.
Scheduled events are:
- TN Healthy Hardwood – March 27, 7 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center at Oak Ridge
- Turf Tuesdays – Monthly, first Tuesday April-October, online at http://tiny.utk.edu/TurfTuesday
- Fruits of the Backyard – June 15, 8 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Weed Tour – June 16, 8:30 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Tobacco, Beef & More – June 24, 8 a.m. CDT, Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at Springfield
- Green Industry Day – June 29, TBA, UT Gardens and Brehm Animal Science Arena, UTIA Campus at Knoxville
- Summer Celebration – July 8, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Turf & Ornamental – August 26, TBA, East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center Plant Sciences Unit at Knoxville
- Fall Gardener’s Festival – August 31, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- Cotton Tour – September 1, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Steak and Potatoes – September 2, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival – September 18, 10 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center — UT Arboretum Auditorium at Oak Ridge
- Northeast TN Beef Expo – October 7-8, 7:30 a.m. EDT, Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Greeneville
- Horse Management – October 7, 4 p.m., Brehm Animal Science Arena, UTIA Campus at Knoxville
- Horse Management – October 11, 5 p.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Horse Management – October 12, 5 p.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Ag in the Foothills – October 14, 7:30 a.m. EDT, East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center — Blount Unit at Louisville
- Woods and Wildlife – October 21, 7 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center — Oak Ridge Forest at Oak Ridge
- Beef Heifer Development School – October 22, 10 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Lewisburg
All field days are open to the public, and most are free to attend. More detailed information about each event will be available closer to the scheduled time. Check in at agresearch.tennessee.edu/field-days to learn more. You can also visit each AgResearch and Education Center’s homepage or call their main office for details. That information can be found at this site: agresearch.tennessee.edu/centers.