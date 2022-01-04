KNOXVILLE – University of Tennessee AgResearch plans to host 19 in-person and online field days in 2022. Most of the events will take place on AgResearch campuses across the state. One event will be held weekly and online.
Field days are traditional events for the AgResearch and Education centers, dating back to their inception. It’s a time for producers, members of the public, and other researchers to see research and education in action. Attendance at these events can range from several dozen people to thousands.
Topics in 2022 will include turf and ornamental crops, row crops, cow production, vegetable crops, and forestry, just some of the diverse topics AgResearch works on every year.
The field days will begin in February and continue through October, as listed below. Times are subject to change and will be posted on utia.tennessee.edu accordingly.
- Horse Management – Feb. 8, 5 p.m. EST, Brehm Animal Science Arena, UTIA Campus at Knoxville
- Horse Management – Feb. 14, 5 p.m. CST, Western Region location TBD
- Horse Management – Feb. 15, 5 p.m. CST, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Organic Farming and Gardening – April 28, 9 a.m. EDT, East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center – Organic Crops Unit
- Tennessee Healthy Hardwood – April 30, 7 a.m. CDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center at Highland Rim
- Fruits of the Backyard – June 14, 8 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Weed Tour – June 15, 8:30 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Tobacco Beef & More – June 30, 8 a.m. CDT, Highland Rim AgResearch and Education Center at Springfield
- Summer Celebration – July 14, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Milan No–Till – July 28, 7:30 a.m. CDT, Milan AgResearch and Education Center
- Steak and Potatoes – Aug. 26, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- Fall Gardener’s Festival – Aug. 30, 8 a.m. CDT, Plateau AgResearch and Education Center at Crossville
- UT Arboretum Butterfly Festival – Sept. 17, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center – UT Arboretum Auditorium at Oak Ridge
- Cotton Tour – Sept. 21, 8 a.m. CDT, West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Jackson
- Beef Cattle and Forage Crops Field Day – Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Spring Hill
- Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo – Oct. 13-14, 7:30 a.m. EDT, Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Greeneville
- Woods and Wildlife – Oct. 20, 7 a.m. EDT, Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center – UT Cumberland Forest location at Oliver Springs
- Beef Heifer Development School – Oct. 21, 8:30 a.m. CDT, Middle Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at Springfield
Two of the field days are virtual in 2022.
Turf Tuesdays will take place every Tuesday online. Find more information at tiny.utk.edu/TurfTuesday.
Green Industry Day will be Tuesday, June 28. A time has not been scheduled at this point, but more information will be made available closer to the event.