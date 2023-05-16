robotic-milker-2000x1200.jpeg

Members of the University of Tennessee dairy research herd at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center helped usher in a new era of Precision Farming Livestock (PFL) research during a demonstration of UT's new robotic milking technology May 2. The robotic milking system will help measure production efficiency and food supply chain robustness, as well as cow response to the technology, through automatic data collection.

 UTIA Photo


