CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Dairy science students from the University of Tennessee Department of Animal Science garnered several awards during the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Dairy Science Association® (ADSA) in July. The meeting attracted nearly 90 students and their advisors along with more than 1,200 professionals and guests from the U.S., Mexico, Canada and beyond.
During the meetings students participated in professional development, educational and networking events along with multiple competitions including paper and poster competitions. Students also had the opportunity to attend virtual symposia, oral sessions and poster sessions presented by professional members of the organization.
The students attended the meetings as members of the American Dairy Science Association Student Affiliate Division (ADSA-SAD). The ADSA-SAD is a division of the parent organization that works to develop leadership and promote scholarship among students interested in the dairy industry, and to encourage students toward careers in dairy science. There are nearly 300 undergraduate student members in ADSA.
UT Animal Science students represented well, bringing home these awards:
- second place in the Dairy Club Scrapbook Competition (Chapter Award)
- second place in the Dairy Foods Oral Presentation Competition (Taylor Van Hout, Junior from Knoxville, Tennessee)
- third place in the Dairy Production Oral Presentation Competition (Loren Foley, Junior from Waynesville, Ohio)
In addition, Jayme Ozburn (Junior from Lewisburg, Tennessee) was named Student Affiliate Division Second Vice President and Abby McCalmon (recent UT graduate and incoming UT animal science master’s student from Jackson, Tennessee) was a presenter in the Original Research Oral Presentation Competition.
“I am extremely proud of these undergraduate students!” says Liz Eckelkamp, assistant professor and UT Extension Dairy Specialist. Eckelkamp was honored, too. She was named as the Student Affiliate Division Third Year Advisor.
ADSA was established in 1906 as a scientific and educational association to serve the dairy and dairy-related industries. It facilitates the discovery, application and dissemination of dairy science knowledge and information.
Next year’s annual meeting will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, June 19-22, 2022.